Workshop held for principals to implement ‘Career Katta’ project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop for the college principals was held at Deogiri College on Friday for the ‘Career Katta’ initiative.

The Higher and Technical Education Department and Maharashtra Information Technology Support Centre are jointly implementing ‘Career Katta’ to provide guidance on entrepreneurship and skills development, competitive examinations and career. State head of the initiative Yashwant Shitole guided the participants.

Management Council member Principal Dr Bharat Khandare presided over it. Divisional coordinator of Career Katta Dr Rajesh Lahane and its district coordinator Dr Laxminarayan Kurpatwar were present.

Yashwant Shitole urged principals to include Rs 365 in the admissions fees of students from the coming academic year for the initiative.

He said that guidance on competitive examinations, entrepreneurship and skills development and internship would be done on the payment of the fees. District, tehsil and college-level coordinators were also present for the workshop.

Principal Dr Ganesh Agnihotri, Dr Suhas Morale, Dr Vishwas Khandare, Dr Sanjay Moon, and Dr Shirish Pawar along with coordinators of 86 colleges and principals 16 colleges were present. Dr Rajesh Lahane made an introductory speech.