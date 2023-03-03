Workshop of PG Con - 2023 inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pre-conference workshop under PG Con - 2023, a national level conference of post-graduate students of ‘Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics’ was inaugurated at Government Dengal Colle and Hospital on Friday.

Dean Dr S P Dange, president of the Indian Endodontic Society (IES) Dr Sangita Talwar, president-elect of IES Dr Sanjay Miglani, Dr Pradnya Bansode (Wadikar) inaugurated the workshop by lighting the traditional lamp.

Later, Dr Aagam Bhatnagar (Gurugram), Dr Sameer Jadhav (Pune) delivered lectures on Endodontics and Laser Applications respectively.

Dr Seema Pathak, Dr Madhuri Ambhore and Dr Shirish Khedgikar welcomed the introduced guest speakers.

Dr Priyanka Dongarjal, Dr Aarti Wangikar and Dr Shweta Kannamperambil conducted the proceedings of the function. Doctors, students and others were present in large numbers.

A total of 750 PG students from 107 government and private dental colleges in the country will attend this IES P G Convention to be held at Hotel Rama International, on next 2 days. Foreign and Indian speakers of international repute will deliver their talks on recent advances in the field of endodontics and conservative dentistry.