Workshop on ‘Assessment & Data Entry System for principals, teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a one-day workshop on ‘Assessment, Data Entry System and Live Portal’ on January 4 for the principals, teachers and staff of 467 colleges affiliated.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will inaugurate the workshop. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade along with deans will also grace the event. The university started the implementation of the NEP Pattern for undergraduate courses from the academic year 2024-25.

The workshop will be hosted to train the staff of the college about the new portal for NEP courses effectively. The Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) will assist for the event.

Senior engineers from MKCL will guide the participants from 476 colleges. College staff from Beed and Dharashiv colleges will be trained in the morning session while

principals and teachers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and teachers will get training in the afternoon session. Online registration is a must for training.