Workshop on CBCS held in Sir Sayyed College

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Sir Sayyed College organised a workshop for teachers on the Choice-Based Credit and Grading System (CBCS) on Saturday. President of the college’s education society Dr Shamama Parveen inaugurated the workshop.

Principal of S B College Dr Anil Shankarwar and head of the department of Botany, Deogiri College Ravi Patil, were the resource persons for the workshop.

IQAC Coordinator Milind Jadhav explained the aims and objectives of the workshop.

Dr Shankarwar appealed to the teachers to accept the challenges of CBCS and implement it. Ravi Patil highlighted the key aspects of the CBCS. The dignitaries also interacted with the teachers. Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed also spoke.

Dr Shaikh Suhel conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Shaikh Mohd Azhar proposed a vote of thanks. Surendra Takale and others took efforts for the success of the workshop.