Workshop on cyber security held

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Pt Jawaharlal Nehru College’s Internal Committee and Damini Pathak of Police Commissioner office jointly organised an awareness programme on Cyber Crime. Devina Kale inaugurated the workshop.

Resource persons for this workshop were Sushma Pawar ( API), Shilpa Telure (Cyber Police), Nirmala Nimbhore, Asha Gaikwad and Manisha Bansode (all from Damini Pathak).

College Principal Dr Pandit Nalawade delivered the presidential address. Presiding officer Dr Pradnya Kale conducted the proceedings. Vice Principal Dr S R Manza, Dr Shilpa Jivrag, Dr Jyoti Patil, Prashant Sone and Rizwan Khan, Dr Autade and others took efforts for the success of the workshop.