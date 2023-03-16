Workshop on Digital Entrepreneurship held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Management Science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University organised a three-day workshop on Digital Entrepreneurship recently.

Director of the Department of Management Science Dr Mohd Farooque Khan, in his inaugural address, said that real management lies in developing people through work.

Emphasising the need for nurturing the culture of entrepreneurship, he urged the students to become job givers rather than job seekers.

Ashish Garde, Director and founder of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council was the chief guest for the event. He guided the participants on innovative business practices through digital technology.