Workshop on E-2-wheeler retrofitting held at MGM University

Aurangabad, June 12:

MGM University and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) jointly organised a one-day workshop on Electric Vehicle Retrofitting’ on Thursday.

The workshop was inaugurated at Aryabhatta Hall.

Vice-Chancellor MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dr B M Patil (director, School of Engineering), Dr M S Kadam (head, Department. of Mechanical Engineering), Dr Nitin Phafat and D Arvind Chel (workshop coordinator and EV Lab Incharge) were present.

Animesh Prabhugaonkar (Assitant Professor and Program Head, E-Mobility, SPPU ), Dr Nitin Banait (head, Impetus Info Solutions, Pune and Electric Vehicle Trainer) and Dr Manisha Bharti (Program Manager, PGDDS, DoT, SPPU) guided the participants.

VC Dr V Sapkal spoke on the current trends in Electric Vehicles and opportunities in the E-mobility sector for students and working professionals.

Around 200 participants comprising students, faculty members and industry working professionals from various institutions were present.

Dr Arvind Chel spoke about the need for indigenous product development in this field of E-mobility like the development at Tesla, USA etc.

Dr Nitin Banait explained the scenario of an electric vehicle, simulation software, and calculations about battery power and motor selection.