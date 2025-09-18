Workshop on ‘Effective Use of Smart Boards in Presentations’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop on "Effective Use of Smart Boards in Presentations" was held at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College, under the joint initiative of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Department of Computer Science.

College Principal Dr Sanjay Moon remarked during the concluding session that the traditional journey, which began with chalk and blackboards, has now reached smart boards.

“The current generation is indeed fortunate to have the constant opportunity to use smart boards in their teaching and learning process. This is truly a special gift of the digital age to them,” he said.

. Nikhil Bhise from the Computer Science department provided in-depth training on the effective use of smart boards during the session. Vice-Principal Dr S R Manjha, Dr Shrikant Jadhav, Sarjerao Bansode and Dr Raju Tupe were present.