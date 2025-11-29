Workshop on ‘Employment Opportunities’ held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop was held on "Employment Opportunities in Economics" in the Department of Economics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently.

The Planning Board of the Department of Economics hosted the programme with the intention of the all-round development of the students and providing employment opportunities.

Head of the Department of Economics, Dr Ashok Pawar, presided over the function.

Dr Dhanashri Mahajan, Dr Purushottam Deshmukh, Dr Sunil Narwade and Dr Kritika Khandare were present. Deepali Bhutekar conducted the proceedings of the programme while Tushar Tayde proposed a vote of thanks.