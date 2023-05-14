Workshop on Energy Conservation held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College and G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) jointly organised a one-day workshop on ‘Conservation of Energy Sources, Environment Complementary Lifestyle’ at Maulana Azad College recently.

Principal of AEVPM College Milind Ubale was a key speaker in the workshop. Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui who presided over the programme, made an introductory speech. He appealed to the students to take advantage of the college's library, laboratories and facilities for academic progress.

Principal Milind Ubale said that the conservation of energy sources is the responsibility of every citizen. He gave information about many types of energy sources. “Day by day energy sources are getting destroyed so considering the future everyone should use energy properly and contribute to nation-building,” he said. Dr Ashfaque Khan conducted the proceedings and Dr Arif Pathan proposed a vote of thanks.

