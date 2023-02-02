Workshop on laparoscopic kidney surgery held

-Exprts perform three live surgeries in the workshop

Aurangabad: A workshop on Laparoscopic kidney surgery was successfully conducted at Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital recently. The experts said that laparoscopic kidney surgery is more beneficial to the patient than conventional kidney surgery. Fewer stitches, less bruising, less discomfort, quicker start of meals and shorter hospital stay. Patients can perform daily activities quickly. Urologist Dr Aditya Yelikar who has performed many laparoscopic kidney surgeries trained other urologists across the country on this surgical procedure. He also performed three kidney surgeries in the workshop. Urologists from Ahmednagar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat participated in the workshop. Hospital trustee CP Tripathi, CEO Dr Natasha Verma and others were present.