Workshop on ‘Provisions for Transgender Person’ held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy, the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (New Delhi) jointly organised a one-day workshop on ‘Awreness on Provision for Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Workshop consisted of four session. In the Inaugural session, Consultant of National Institute of Social Defence Sanjay Pawar, read welcome note sent by Dr R Giriraj, Director NISD. Sanjay Pawar laid emphasis on the need of Transgender Act. In presidential speech, Dr Dinkar Mane said,"This type of workshop is rarely held in society and this will change perception of society towards transgender person."

Dr Rashmi Borikar, Reshma Gajari and Altaf Shaikh (member, transgender community) also spoke. Dr Milind Athawale conducted the proceedings of the programme while Basweshwar Biradar proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Namdev Sana exaplained the objective of the event.