Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MP Law College and Avishkar Research Club organised a one-day workshop on "Recent Legislative Changes and Judicial Pronouncements" at Tapadiya Natyamandir recently.

Justice Ajit Kadethankar, Judge of the High Court of Bombay, Bench at Aurangabad, was the Chief Guest for the inauguration of the workshop.

Adv Dr Kalpalata Patil Bharaswadkar (president, M L and G E Society) presided over the function.

Principal Dr C M Rao, Vice-Principal and Research Club Coordinator Dr A. Ν Kottapalle and Internal Quality Assurance Cell Coordinator A D Jadhav were present.

Justice Ajit Kadethankar said, "At every point of time, just fulfil your obligation and live the life with ethical object."

Не also made the formal declaration about the inauguration of the research workshop and Moot Court Associations.

Rudrani Kale conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sakshi Bagul proposed a vote of thanks.