Workshop on social values & skills held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sociology Department of Saraswati Bhawan College of Arts and Commerce organised a workshop on social values and skills.

Head of the Sociology Department at Maharashtra National Law University Dr Rahul Kosambi was the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Dr Rahul Kosambi said leading a healthy social life, the creation of values is essential and these values evolve in response to the changing needs of society over time.

Principal Makarand Paithankar, Vice-Principal Dr Madhav Gaikwad, Dr Anand Chaudhary and Sociology Department head Dr Sandeep Chaudhary were seated on the dais.

Dr Kosambi stated that an individual's daily interactions are based on their social values. “The instillation of values begins within the family and is further shaped by various elements of society. Every profession also has its own set of professional values,” he said.

Abha Satark made an introductory speech. Subhash Mohite introduced the dignitaries. Sneha Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks. Students and faculty members were present.