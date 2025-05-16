World Bank-funded road project halted midway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Highway passing through Ladsawangi was dug up a month ago, but work has since come to a standstill. With the monsoon approaching, a traffic disaster now seems inevitable. The World Bank project had sanctioned funds for the main road - Karmad to Ladsawangi; Chowka to Ladsawangi, and Ladsawangi to Bhakarwadi. The work on the 60-kilometre-long road was approved. The project was launched with much fanfare just before the state assembly elections, but has since lost momentum.

Status of the work

Work started 3 months ago on the Ladsawangi to Chowka stretch. Ladsawangi to Karmad road work hasn’t even begun. On the Ladsawangi to Bhakarwadi road, both sides were dug 5–6 feet deep and 8–10 feet wide, but work stopped after just 5 km of excavation. With unexpected rain in the area, the dug-up roads have become dangerously slippery. Vehicles are skidding, making the stretch accident-prone. Local commuters are demanding that senior officials intervene and resume the stalled work immediately.

This highway is crucial for regional connectivity: To interlink with Shendra DMIC, the major routes like Sillod-Paithan and Paithan-Bhokardan, Chowka-Rajur and Ladsawangi-Karmad were proposed for development. Besides, this route is a vital corridor toward Khandesh and Vidarbha, making it heavily trafficked. As the rainy season nears and construction remains halted, residents face significant inconvenience, raising concerns over public safety and administrative apathy.