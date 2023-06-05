World Environment Day celebrated in Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College of Arts Science and Commerce celebrated World Environment Day on Monday. Dr Kishor Pathak was the guest speaker.

Addressing the gathering, college Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui expressed concern over plastic pollution worldwide. “It is time to inculcate the practice of not using plastic and encourage the same to do so in our surroundings, ” he added.

Dr Pathak said the total green cover of Marathwada region is only 3 per cent instead of 12 per cent. “The natural reservoirs and rainfall are being affected by this. He raised the issue of nearby highways such as Samruddhi Mahamarg, Jalgaon Highway and Mumbai Highway where there is a need for tree plantation in large amounts,” he added.

Dr M A Bari (Vice Principal), Aditi Bhattacharya and Dr Arif Pathan were present. Dr Ashfaque Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme and Dr Shaikh Ifrah proposed a vote of thanks.