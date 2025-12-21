World Meditation Day celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: World Meditation Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the foothills of the historic Aurangabad Caves within the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University campus on Sunday.

The programme was organised by Eco Needs Foundation, which witnessed the participation of citizens from various walks of life, from 8.30 am to 9.30 am, to promote global peace, social equality, and overall well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Priyanand Agale emphasised the crucial role of meditation in establishing international peace. Dr Agale also announced the concept of forming a ‘Peace Army’ dedicated to spreading peace, harmony and non-violence across the world through meditation and awareness.