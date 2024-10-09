World Mental Health Day 2024: Prioritizing mental health in the workplace

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As global mental health awareness grows, this year's World Mental Health Day theme, "Mental Health at Work," highlights the need for safe and supportive environments where employees can discuss work-related stress openly. It calls on employers to foster positive workspaces that promote mental well-being and success. In particular, individuals over 22 years old face a significant increase in mental health issues in our city, underscoring the urgency of addressing these challenges in the workplace. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the goal of World Mental Health Day is to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. One growing concern in today’s fast-paced world is burnout—a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion that can creep up on individuals if they’re not vigilant. While normal stress is usually temporary and linked to specific triggers, burnout is more insidious.

World Mental Health Day 2024: Theme

This year’s theme, aims to create safe spaces for employees to discuss work-related stress openly. It also encourages employers to foster positive environments that promote employee well-being and success.

Breaking Stigma

"I have seen the profound impact of mental health issues on individuals and their families. It's crucial to break the stigma around mental illness and recognize that seeking help is a strength, not a weakness. Timely intervention for anxiety, depression, or addiction can transform lives. A holistic approach—combining therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes—can help individuals reclaim their well-being." -----( Dr. Shraddha Jadhav, MD Neuro Psychiatry)

Workplace Wellness

"I’ve observed many individuals from the IT sector struggling with mental health challenges, often due to strained relationships between seniors and juniors in the workplace. This dynamic creates stress and tension, which, if left unaddressed, can lead to long-term emotional and mental health problems. It's crucial for both sides to foster open communication and understanding to create a healthier work environment."

-----(Dr. Mrs. Chetana Nitesh Jindani (MBBS, MD, Emotional Well-being Expert, Psychotherapist)

I reflect on my struggles as a doctor. The relentless pressure and emotional toll of my work often leave me feeling stressed and depressed. Despite my training and commitment to healing others, I sometimes neglect my own well-being. This day reminds me of the importance of seeking support and prioritizing mental health, both for myself and my patients. ---( Condition of Anonomity)

Tips to Reduce Work Stress

Prioritize Tasks: Focus on high-priority items and break them down.

Practice mindfulness: Engage in meditation, deep breathing, or yoga.

Set boundaries: Separate work and personal life; communicate concerns.

Self-care: Ensure adequate sleep, nutrition, and hydration.

Engage in Hobbies: Dedicate time to enjoyable activities.