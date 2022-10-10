World post day celebrated

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Read and Lead Foundation and Mariyam Mirza’s Library celebrated world post day on Sunday by distributing 1,000 post cards to the students of Urdu schools.

The students of Madni Urdu School, Al-Huda Primary School and library at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Mohalla. Foundation president Mirza Abdul Quayyum Nadvi distributed the cards and narrated the history of the post department to the students. The students were asked to write 100 words on the post cards about the my favrourite book, Prophet Mohammed’s thoughts on education and visit to any favourite place in vacations. Vice president Mirza Taleb Baig, Ifthekhar Ahmed, Mustajibuddin Chisti and others were present.