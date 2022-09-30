World Rabies Day organised at PIS

Aurangabad, Sept 30: Podar International School CBSE celebrated the World Rabies Day recently to instill the love and affection towards animals in our surroundings. The founder of Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA) Berryl Sanchis was the guest. Berryl stressed upon looking and bringing up Indo-dogs at home. Animals and their vaccination and what type of food stuff can be given to them was well explained by her. APLA was started on March 10, 2019 under the guidance of Berryl with 100 volunteers. The membership has risen to 350 now. The activities of the group like feeding, rescue and treatment of the injured dogs, food supplies for the needy members and vaccination of adopted puppies have been funded by the volunteers. Students promised to take care of even stray dogs. Principal Ravindra Rana, Vice Principal Neelam Agarwal felicitated the APLA members.