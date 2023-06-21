World Yoga Day celebrated in cantonment area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and the Garware Community Centre, Chawani came together to celebrate World Yoga Day at the Cantonment English Medium School.

The event took place on Wednesday and featured a Yoga camp where participants engaged in various Yoga exercises following the Yoga protocol. The session included prayers, subtle exercises, and a series of asanas such as Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Dandasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, and more. Additionally, Yoga trainer Sumit Jadhav conducted demonstrations of Kapalbhati, Pranayama, meditation, Surya Namaskar, and Sankalp Shanti Path. Notable attendees included ACB's chief executive officer Sanjay Sonawane, office superintendent Vaishali Kenekar, Ramakant Rautele, headmaster Priyanka Targe, and others. To conclude the event, snacks were distributed to the students.