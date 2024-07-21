Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy goes green

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) organised a tree plantation drive on its campus recently, under the 'Plant for Mother' initiative State Government.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) team of the college successfully planted 300 saplings. The college, which holds an A (Plus) grade from NAAC, has been proactive in various environmental and social initiatives.

Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir (Vice Principal) inaugurated the tree plantation drive. The NSS team including Dr Ifteqar Syed and Chishti Nahid (Program Officers) and Dr Nikhil Sakle and Ansari Altamash (coordinators) were present.

Principal Dr M H Dehghan and the NSS team thanked the Management and Brig H K Kalra (director) for their support. Chairman Farhat Jamal and trustees and members of the management congratulated the Principal and NSS team for their efforts.