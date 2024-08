Yaad-E-Tilawat held on death anniversary of Dr Tilawat

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Rehbar Educational, Cultural and Welfare Society (RECWS) organised a programme called ‘Yaad-E-Tilawat’ at Baitul Yateem, Shahi Masjid, recently on the 4th death anniversary of its founder Dr Mohd Tilawat Ali.

President of RECWS Dr Shamama Parveen presided over it. Khalid Saifuddin (General Secretary, FAME), Khan Muqeem (former news broadcaster), Dr Qazi Naveed ( Maulana Azad College) and Amir Hamdaan, grandson of Dr Tilawat were the guests of honour.

The programme began with the recitation of Quranic verses by a student Abdul Qayyum. HSC student Shaikh Sadiya presented an eulogy on Prophet Mohammed. Mohd Irfan Saudagar gave introductory remarks.

Students Ayesha Masroor, Khulud Saeed and Nazneen presented papers on the life and services of Dr Tilawat Ali.

Dr Shamama Parveen guided the participants. Dr Mohd Mustafa conducted the proceedings of the programme while College Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed proposed a vote of thanks.