Yamaha R15 thieves strike again
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2025 07:40 PM2025-01-04T19:40:11+5:302025-01-04T19:40:11+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A wave of robberies continues to grip the city, with three shocking incidents reported ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A wave of robberies continues to grip the city, with three shocking incidents reported on January 2. Thieves on a high-speed Yamaha R15 sports bike targeted unsuspecting pedestrians, snatching phones and cash and leaving the police scrambling for answers. A case has been registered at Jawharnagar police station on Friday.
In the most chilling incident, Ajay Raju Ghorpade, a resident of Phulenagar, was held at knifepoint near Devgiri College around 11 pm. “They came from behind, stopped me and pressed a knife to my neck. Before I could react, they took my phone and Rs 500 cash,” said Ghorpade. The thieves fled into the night before anyone could intervene.
Earlier that evening, Sachin Nirantar, a college student, fell victim near Sootgirni Chowk while talking on his phone at 9.30 pm. “They snatched my phone and disappeared so quickly that I couldn’t even see their faces,” said Nirantar. A third victim, Akshay Ashok Shinde, was robbed at 11 pm while walking near Kranti Chowk. The thieves snatched his phone and sped away toward Paithan Gate.
1 bike, 3 crimes
Police suspect the same Yamaha R15 sports bike was used in all three robberies. CCTV footage shows the culprits wearing hoodies to conceal their identities.
Rising crime, dwindling safety
The incidents highlight the city's rising crime rate, with 194 robberies reported in 2024. "We are seeing a surge in phone-snatching gangs, some even resorting to violence when they don't find easy targets," said a police official on condition of anonymity. Citizens are demanding stricter patrolling and quicker action. Until then, the streets of Sambhajinagar remain a playground for daring thieves on wheels.