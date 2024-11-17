‘Yamraj’ drives voter awareness campaign

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An awareness campaign to ensure 100% voter turnout is underway with the help of teachers and the administrative machinery.

Guided by Chetan Girasé from the Election Department's SVEEP program and Deputy Education Officer Sitaram Pawar, Rajesh Nimbecker an art teacher and Nodal Officer from Shankarsingh Naik School, led the campaign in the role of ‘Yamraj’. He used various art forms like cradle songs, folk songs, ballads, powadas, and street plays to encourage voters. The campaign involved several educators, including Headmaster Vijay Patodi, Kailas Zhine, Rajendra Walke, Chandrakant Pawar, Avchar Sir, Bhaskar Shinde, Pralhad Shinde, Gadekar Sir and Sanjay Jadhav.