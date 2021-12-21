Yashwant gets Ph D in Zoology

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Yashwant Kaduba Kamble in Zoology.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Incidence of Protozoa Through Medical Importance from Aurangabad District’ under the guidance of Dr Vidya Pradhan, research guide and vice-principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women.

Yashwant Kamble worked in the Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Laboratory departments of Government Medical College and Hospital for 33 years.