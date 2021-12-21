Yashwant gets Ph D in Zoology

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2021 10:20 PM2021-12-21T22:20:02+5:302021-12-21T22:20:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Dec 21: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Yashwant Kaduba Kamble in Zoology. He ...

Yashwant gets Ph D in Zoology | Yashwant gets Ph D in Zoology

Yashwant gets Ph D in Zoology

Next

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Yashwant Kaduba Kamble in Zoology.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Incidence of Protozoa Through Medical Importance from Aurangabad District’ under the guidance of Dr Vidya Pradhan, research guide and vice-principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women.

Yashwant Kamble worked in the Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Laboratory departments of Government Medical College and Hospital for 33 years.

Open in app
Tags :BamuBamuAurangabadPhBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityPower of hydrogenGovernment Medical College