Yashwant gets Ph D in Zoology
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2021 10:20 PM2021-12-21T22:20:02+5:302021-12-21T22:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 21:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Yashwant Kaduba Kamble in Zoology.
He submitted his thesis titled ‘Incidence of Protozoa Through Medical Importance from Aurangabad District’ under the guidance of Dr Vidya Pradhan, research guide and vice-principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women.
Yashwant Kamble worked in the Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Laboratory departments of Government Medical College and Hospital for 33 years.