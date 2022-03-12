Yashwantrao Chavan laid real foundation for Indo-Russia friendship

Aurangabad, March 12:

“The then-defence Minister of the country Yashwantrao Chavan laid the real foundation of India-Russia friendship. Because of this, our country has received modern military equipment and aircraft for the Air Force from Russia, time and again” said Srinivas Deshmukh, a researcher on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He was speaking at a lecture jointly organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan (Mumbai) and MGM College of Journalism and Mass Communication on ‘Russia-Ukraine Crisis and India’ on Saturday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Chief Minister of the State Yashwantrao Chavan.

Suhas Tendulkar, Prof H M Desarda, senior journalist Praveen Bardapurkar, Dr Asha Deshpande were the chief guest. Deshmukh said that after the dissolution, Russia was in turmoil and since then, the European union has underestimated Russia.

“Russia has become stronger over time. President Putin has started working to get a prestigious place in the work. NATO was trying to bring Ukraine closer to trouble Russia. This prompted Russia to attack Ukraine giving a warning to NATO. Ukraine was not given entry into NATO, as many NATO members realised that the United States is pursuing its own agenda through NATO. Now Ukraine has declared that it has no interest in NATO,” he added.