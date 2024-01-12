Yatra organized by Jagrut Hanuman Mandir, Vidyanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To celebrate the Pranpratishtha ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a vibrant yatra procession was held today in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The procession, organized by Jagrut Hanuman Mandir in Vidyanagar, saw enthusiastic participation from students from various schools, and citizens alike.

The procession, pulsating with the rhythm of lezim played by students, made its way through Rananagar, Vijaynagar, and Vishalnagar, showering blessings on the devotees. Cultural programmes showcasing devotion and jubilation added to the festive spirit.

Citizens lined the streets, showering the procession with flowers, distributing sweets, and performing music and dance. The enthusiasm was palpable, with participants chanting hymns, raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Jagrut Hanuman temple president Arjun Gaike, Laxmikant Thete, Nandkishor Verma, Om Agrawal, Datta Sawant, and other dignitaries were present.