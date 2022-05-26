YB Chavan Pharmacy College’s student selected for research internship in USA

Aurangabad, May 26:

Affan Mohammed Shaikh, B Pharmacy second-year student from Y B College of Pharmacy has been selected for Harvard Stem Cell Institute Undergraduate Research Internship (HIP). The research internship of summer-2022 will be conducted from June 8, 2022, to 12 August 2022.

Overall 20 students were selected worldwide amongst them 2 Indian students were awarded the internship. Visiting undergraduate research fellow Shaikh Affan will work in the laboratory of Jessica Lab Lehoczky on the project ‘Studying Mouse Digit Tip Regeneration, an Innate Form of Complex Tissue Regeneration.’

Maulana Azad Educational Trust's chairman Farhat Jamal and Incharge Principal Dr Abubakar Alam Bawazir along with teaching and non-teaching staff members congratulated Shaikh Affan for his selection and wished him a bright future.