YBCCP gets 80th NIRF rank; only college from M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) has been ranked 80th in the national pharmacy institutes in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) Report 2023

The NIRF ranking was announced on Monday. Nearly 435 Pharmacy colleges participated. Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy secured an All India Rank of 80 in the top 100 pharmacy colleges, as per the NIRF report 2023. The YBCCP is among the 11 top pharmacy colleges in the State and the only college from Marathwada.

Consecutively for the past seven years since 2017, the College has achieved top ranks amongst Pharmacy Colleges in India.Chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust Farhat Jamal, management and Principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulated all stakeholders for their continuous support.