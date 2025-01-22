YBCCP students excel in poster competition
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 22, 2025 11:05 PM2025-01-22T23:05:03+5:302025-01-22T23:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP)-Komal Shinde and Pratiksha Harale secured Second ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP)-Komal Shinde and Pratiksha Harale secured Second positions and won a cash prize, each at Brainstorm 2025, a multidisciplinary State-level poster competition organised by Vivekanand Group of Institutes recently.
A total of 8 students from college showcased outstanding performances in the Science and Technology category, making a significant impact at this multidisciplinary competition. Principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulations to the students for their exceptional achievements. Dr S R Lahoti and Dr Khan Dureshahwar guided the students.Open in app