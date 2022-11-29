Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar echoes in Khandoba temple

Huge crowd throughout the day in the temple premises

Aurangabad:

Hundreds of devotees amidst the chanting of 'Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar' took darshan of Lord Khandoba in Satara temple on Sunday under the Shadratrotsav yatra festival. The Champashashti festival will begin from Tuesday. Seeing the crowd, the temple trustees had appointed volunteers for smooth darshan of the devotees.

A private agency has been appointed for the parking arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the residents in Satara area. Arrangements have been made for the shops in the yatra. The team of Satara municipal health centre, along with an ambulance, fire department vehicle, and municipal smart bus have been made available.

To avoid inconvenience to the devotees for darshan, the temple trustees have appointed volunteers. Deputy commissioner of police Shilwant Nandedkar took review of the arrangements. Temple trust president Sahebrao Palaskar, PI Surendra Malale, Karbhari Nalavde and villagers were present.