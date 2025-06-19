Yoga Day celebrations at Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY), various government offices have organised programmes to celebrate the day as per the orders of the union Ministry of Ayush, on Saturday (June 21) early morning. The IDY 2025 theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

Main programme at Bibi ka Maqbara

District collector Deelip Swami had recently held a meeting and announced that the district’s main IDY celebration will be held on the campus of the city's monument Bibi ka Maqbara at 6.30 am.

The meeting was attended by the superintending archaeologist (ASI) Dr S K Bhagat, the District Yoga Association secretary Suresh Mirkar and the office-bearers of various yoga associations.

The main programme will have demonstrations and sessions of yoga. Besides, a live broadcast of a message from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will also be presented on the occasion.

The collector appealed to all the local representatives from the district, fitness and yoga enthusiasts, organisations and societies to participate in the mega event on Saturday morning.

Yoga event at Ellora Caves

The office of Indiatourism Aurangabad, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) and NCC GP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has organised the IDY celebration at the world heritage site Ellora Caves on June 21 at 6.15 am.

The event will commence with an enlightening session on the fundamental principles and significance of yoga and meditation in today’s fast-paced world. Experienced instructors will demonstrate Yoga and encourage the participants of all age groups to adopt yoga as part of their daily routine. NCC Cadets, tourism stakeholders, and members of the local community are appealed to participate in the event in large numbers, stated the press release.