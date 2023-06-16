Yoga demonstrations on World Yoga Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme has been organized by the Art of Living city branch on June 21 on the occasion of World Yoga Day. Various programmes are being held in the country. As a social commitment, 105 trainers will provide Yoga demonstrations in the city on World Yoga Day. Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, Confederation of traders, MASSIA, BNI, AISA and other organisations will also participate in this programme to be held at Hotel Manor in Kranti Chowk on June 21 from 6:30 am to 8 am. Participants should bring a seat or mat for yoga. Prabhanjan Mahatole, member of Art of Living, has appealed to wear white dress and participate in the programme in large numbers.