Yoga Dindi held to create awareness for health

Seniors, youths and kids perform various asanas

Aurangabad, June 19:

A 'Yoga Dindi' giving the message of 'Yoga for Humanity' was held in the city on Sunday morning. The elders, school children and youths demonstrated Yoga asanas in the dindi.

The dindi was held to create awareness on the World Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21. The dindi was inaugurated by the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. The dindi was jointly organized by the Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Yoga Samvardhan Sansthan, Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan and district administration. Yoga teachers, students of various schools and yoga lovers had gathered in the premises of Bhanudas Chavan Hall on Station road. A 90-year-old Pralhad Bargaje surprised everyone by demonstrating 'Halasana'. The students of Chate School performed yoga. The kids from Krishna group demonstrated yoga through dance and gave the mantra of living a healthy life.

Yoga demonstrations were also held at Jagriti Vidya Mandir in Bansilalnagar. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar, Bureau manager Santosh Deshmukh, Yoga Sansthan president Gopal Kulkarni, Dr Uttam Kalwane, Dr Charulata Rojekar, Bhau Suradkar, president of Marwadi Mahila Sammelan Sunanda Lahoti and others were present.

Yoga day programmes at 75 places

Dr Karad said that yoga camps will be organised on this year's International Day of Yoga at 75 places in the city as part of celebration under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. In all, 250 yoga teachers will teach yoga and pranayama to the present. He expressed his intention to set up a ‘Yoga Bhavan’ in the city.