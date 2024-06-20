Yoga retreat for tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government offices, which are the main components of tourism stakeholders, has decided to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY) with a holistic approach. Hence the tourists, heritage-lovers, experts, and students of Yuva Tourism Clubs (YTC) have been invited to participate in the celebrations and enjoy yoga retreats at resorts and heritage monuments in and around the district, to mark the occasion.

Empower Yourself with Yoga

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) regional manager Deepak Harne said,“ We have planned the IDY celebration at our resorts situated at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ajanta T-point, Fardapur and Lonar

from June 21 to 23. At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, we have designed rejuvenating yoga sessions exclusively for tourists. Our expert instructors who are special yoga trainers from Munger (Bihar) will guide tourists to holistic well-being and inner strength.”

MTDC announces rewards

Harne said, “We will be inviting all the tourists staying at our resorts to join the IDY celebration. MTDC will be offering complimentary breakfast and a healthy drink (made of fresh Ash Guord, locally called Kohla) for these tourists. The drink maintains the energy and keeps fit during the whole day.”

Yoga for All

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has also organised the IDY celebration on a grand level. The assistant superintending archaeologist Prashant Sonone said, “Under the guidance of the superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, the yoga day celebration has been organised at the world heritage Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara (in district), apart from Salabat Khan Tomb (in Ahmednagar), Pandav Lena Caves (Nashik), etc at 7 am at all the above heritage places on Friday.”

Free entry at monuments

“ We invite the visitors and tourists to participate in the celebration and physical and mental well-being. The Central government officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indian Army, India Tourism, etc are also participating in the celebration. The entry to the monuments is free on the IDY,” said Sonone.

Adds the assistant director (India Tourism) Malti Dutta, “ We have invited tourism stakeholders and Yuva Tourism Clubs (of the colleges) to participate in the IDY celebration at Bibi ka Maqbara.”