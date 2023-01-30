Yogaguru Ramdev Baba's yoga demonstrations at the airport

-Guidance to CISF jawans: You have the responsibility of security, I have the responsibility of making people free from disease

Aurangabad: Yogguru Baba Ramdev guided the officers and employees of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) by doing yoga at Chikalthana International Airport. You have the responsibility of security, while I have the responsibility of making people disease-free, drug-free. Do at least 5 Asanas and Pranayams everyday, said Baba Ramdev.

When Ramdev Baba arrived at Chikalthana Airport on Monday, he interacted with CISF officers and jawans on the request of CISF deputy commandant Pawan Kumar and assistant commandant Laxmikant Shinde. On the insistence of the CISF jawans, he demonstrated various Yogasanas. He emphasized that yoga is essential for physical health as well as mental health. On this occasion inspector Pramod Javale, PK Singh, Prabhat Kumar, women PSI Preeti Jaswal, Sarita Kumari and others were present.

Be happy, not by work, but by thought

Ramdev Baba said, a person suffers not from work, but from thoughts. Physical fitness can be achieved through the gym. But meditation can be beneficial for mental health. Always be happy and think positively.