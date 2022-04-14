Yougsters tap feet on Dhol, DJ beats

Aurangabad, April 14:

A grand procession was organised in the city on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary on Thursday evening. The young revelers in the procession tapped their feet on the beats of Dhol, Tasha and DJ. Thousands of people participated in the grand event.

Vehicles decorated with flowers and lights from various parts of city participated in the rally. The enthusiasm of the people doubled as the Bhim Jayanti was celebrated after a break of two years due to corona restrictions. The government had withdrawn the restrictions and the Jayanti was celebrated with enthusiasm this year. People had started celebration preparations from April 1. The Buddha Viharas in the city were decorated with coloured lights. Today, thousands of people participated in the much awaited procession. Dhols, Tashas and DJs were seen with each decorated vehicle. Some Utsav committees were seen playing Lezim in a disciplined way. The procession started from Kranti Chowk passed through Sillekhana, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi It continued till late evening in enthusiastic and joyous atmosphere.