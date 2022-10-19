You'll regret in life if skipped seeing Ajanta Caves from View Point!

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

'View Point' – a window offering a picturesque view of world heritage Ajanta Caves – is a hidden treasure trove and one of the best recreation spots in India. The off-beat place from where the caves were rediscovered, however, failed to see 'Ache Din', so far, due to the absence of willingness in public representatives, administration and tourism stakeholders, to promote it aggressively as one of the must-see places in the district, although we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Ironically, View Point is left unexplored by a large number of tourists, every year. The experts, however, underline that the tourists will definitely regret in their life if they are visiting Ajanta Caves, but skipping to visit the place for whatever reason including a shortage of time on the suggestion of any Tom, Dick and Harry. Instead, the government machinery through tourism stakeholders should encourage tourists to visit the place, catch the horse-shoe-shape view of caves and then take them to the actual site. This will help make the trip memorable forever in his/her life.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Alice in the wonderland

“ Detour left from Balapur for 7-8 km to reach View Point. The single-approach road is accessible and motorable, but sans direction boards which confuses tourists while negotiating a couple of internal crossroads. The site was developed as a part of the Ajanta-Ellora Development Project (AEDP) many years ago. A few years ago, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) opened the refreshment centre but got closed down, 3-4 years ago. The low-height steel frame railing poses danger. Its height should be increased and needs repainting. The abandoned spot lacks basic amenities like a lavatory, drinking water, restaurant and parking facility, apart from security. Presently the strength of visitors is very thin and for them, it is just a spot for photo shoots. There is an absence of the Tourist Information Board (TIB) unfolding the story of young British cavalry officer (Madras Regiment) Captain John Smith and how he spotted the caves while he was on a tiger hunt in April 1819. The provision of giant-size binoculars will thrill them, encourage them to spend more time and enjoy themselves with their family and friends, and relive the story of John Smith in this dense forest plateau. Sunrise and Sunset views are also impressive from here. Precisely, the absence of the TIB is making the tourists feel like Alice in Wonderland,” explained the experts on condition of anonymity.

Boxxxxxxx

G20 summit may bring good days

It is hoped that View Point would see good days as the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, both are visionary bureaucrats and have the passion to promote and develop the Tourism Capital. India is hosting the G20 Summit in September 2023. Hence, hundreds of delegates from different countries (which are members of the G20 Summit) are going to visit the city during the summit. Hence, it is hoped that these delegates will definitely not miss the opportunity of exploring Ajanta Caves from View Point, stressed an expert.