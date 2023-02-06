Young brother-sister duo choked to death

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl and his four-year-old brother were found murdered by choking their breath after blocking their mouths and noses. The incident came to the fore on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the Satara police have taken their family members into custody for inquiry. A case in this regard was not registered till late evening. The deceased have been identified as Adiba Fahad Basravi (6) and Ali Fahad Basravi (4, both Saadatnagar).

According to the Satara police, Adiba and Ali after dinner on Sunday went to sleep in their room. They did not come out of the room even at 12 noon on Monday. Hence, their mother went to woke them up but found them in an unconscious condition. The family members then took both of them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared them dead after the examination at around 1.30 pm. There was no mark of injuries on the neck and mouth of the children. The postmortem was done at around 6 pm and the reason for death given in the preliminary report is by choking.

On receiving the information, Satara police station PI Prashant Potdar, ASI Chandrabhan Gawande, head constable M R Akole and others rushed to the spot and found suspicious circumstances. The police have taken all the family members into custody for inquiry, said PI Potdar.

Relatives refused to speak

The relatives of the deceased gathered at GMCH. However, none of them was ready to speak about the death. The father of the children runs a grocery shop in Mhada Colony in the Baba Petrol Pump area.

Mother is mentally unstable

The family members told the police that the mother of the children was not mentally stable for the past four months. She had not come out of the room of the children from Monday morning till the afternoon. When she came out, the other members came to know about the incident.