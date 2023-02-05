Young farmer commits suicide

Aurangabad: Tired of being indebted, a young farmer committed suicide by hanging himself. This incident took place in Karanjkhed (Kannad) on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Balu Narayan Rakde (32).

According to police, Balu had farm land in gut no 635. Balu had borrowed loans from several banks. He was depressed as he was not able to repay his loans. Hence he committed suicide by hanging himself in his house on Saturday evening. As soon as the neighbors noticed this matter, they immediately informed the police. Constable Kiran Gade rushed to the spot and admitted Balu to the Karanjkheda health center. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Pishore police station.