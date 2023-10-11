Young farmer commits suicide in Karmad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 35-year-old farmer ended his life by hanging to a tree at gut no 245 in Magrul Shivar (Jadgaon, Karmad) on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Vishnu Kakde (Jadgaon).

When the incident came to light his family members took him to a Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He leaves behind mother, wife and two sons. The cause of his taking an extreme step could not be ascertained yet. Beat Jamadar from Karmad Police Station Muddewad is on the case.