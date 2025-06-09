Young group attacked for chanting religious slogan in Bajajnagar fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A disturbing incident occurred on Sunday near Hi-Tech College in Bajajnagar, where a group of four youths was allegedly attacked over a minor issue during a visit to a local fair. The altercation reportedly began after one of the youths chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, following which two to three unidentified men launched a physical attack on them. Meanwhile, one of the youths was seriously injured near the eye after being hit with a metal object, while the others were also beaten.

An official complaint has been registered with the Waluj MIDC Police, and an investigation is currently underway to identify and locate the attackers.

As per the complaint filed by Rishikesh Khedekar, he and his friends — Yashwant Lanje, Pritam Jadhav, and Monika Tembhurne — had gone to the fair for leisure. While riding a swing ride, some unknown persons urged the operator to spin it faster, which frightened the group. They requested the operator to stop the ride. After getting off the swing, the group chanted a religious slogan. This apparently triggered two to three unidentified young men, who rushed toward them, hurled abuses, and questioned them why they chanted the slogan.

The arguments heated and the opposite group attacked Rishikesh with iron rod, while other three were beaten by kicks and blows. The accused threatened Rishikesh and his colleagues to leave the place immediately or they intensify the attack. Later on, they left the place. The victims then contacted the MIDC Waluj police station. The investigation is on to identify the attackers.