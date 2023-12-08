Young Indians to host workshop today; Focus on use of digital systems to enhance industrial functions, cash flow optimisation and team development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Young Indians (Yi), a national organisation for youth leadership and nation building, will organise a one-day workshop here at Hotel Ajanta Ambassador on December 9.

Rahul Mirchandani of Aries Agro, Pankaj Goel of Capital Setu and Sanjiv Jain of CEOIT will guide in the workshop to be organised in association with Capital Setu, SRJ Steel and Sara Motors. Aspects like use of digital systems to enhance industrial functions, cash flow optimisation and team development will be discussed. Details can be had at number 7728835954.

Swapnil Ansarwadekar and Vineet Peety of YI have appealed to the youth for active participation.

Yi, with chapters in more than 65 cities in India, is an integral part of CII and is led and managed by active members. It works in broad categories such as education, environment, healthcare, employability, arts (sports and culture), rural initiatives, and disaster management.