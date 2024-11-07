Young man commits suicide by hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man committed suicide by hanging using a nylon rope in the Laxmi Colony on Thursday at 9 am.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Jaywant Saswade (33). According to the police, Ajay took advantage of the absence of family members at home on Wednesday night and hanged himself. The incident was discovered on Thursday morning. Police, led by Sub-Inspector Viththal Zanjurne, arrived at the scene and found a note in Ajay's pocket that read: "No one is responsible for my suicide, Mom, don't cry; take care of yourself." A panchnama was conducted, and the case has been registered as accidental death. The body of Ajay was sent for a postmortem to the government hospital. An accidental death report has been filed at the Gangapur police station. Ajay is survived by his mother and an older brother.

Suspicion of suicide due to police action

A case was registered at the Daulatabad police station on Ajay. He was called in for preventive action by the police on Wednesday. It is suspected that Ajay was under stress due to this and took his own life, as expressed by his friends and family.