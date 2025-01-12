Young man dies in truck crash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young life was tragically cut short and two others were left fighting for their lives in a horrific accident on Sunday afternoon. Around 12 pm, an Eicher truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying three young men, sending shockwaves through the village of Modha Khurd.

The deceased, Mayur Nakire (18), died instantly in the crash, while his companions, Omkar Pandit (16) and Rishikesh Pandit (13), sustained severe injuries. The trio was traveling from Sillod to their village when the truck, traveling from Silod to Kannad, struck them from behind near the Modha Phata on the Silod-Kannad road.

The crash was so intense that Mayur Nakire was declared dead at the scene. Omkar and Rishikesh were rushed to a private hospital in Silod, where they remain in critical condition. The body of Mayur Nakire was taken to the sub-district hospital in Silod for post-mortem before being laid to rest in Modha Khurd. Local authorities are investigating the incident, but the identity of the truck driver remains unknown. The tragic accident has left the village in shock, with many questioning how such an avoidable disaster could occur.