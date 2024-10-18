Young man found hanging after dropping children at school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man hanged himself after dropping his children at school. The incident came to light around 11.30 am on Friday when his family found him.

The deseased has been identified as Rajesh Bhau Saheb Vitnavare (30), a resident of Christinagar, Chawani. Rajesh, a private employee, followed his routine of dropping his children at school and returning home. However, on Friday, he hanged himself. His wife screamed upon finding him. Hence, neighbors rushed him to GMCH Hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Rajesh is survived by his mother, wife, brother, three sons, and a daughter. The Chawani police are conducting further investigation.