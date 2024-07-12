Young man murdered by hitting stone in Wadgaon quarry

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident of a young man murdered by hitting on the head with a stone came to light in a quarry at Wadgaon on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Vitthalrao Daund (Bajajnagar).

The incident took place on the road from Sainagar Cidco to Wadgaon quarry within the jurisdiction of MIDC Waluj Police Station. Around 7 am, the blood-soaked body of a young man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was spotted by women workers. Frightened women then called their husbands and informed them about the body. The news then spread like wildfire and by 8 am, a large crowd gathered at the scene.

Investigation underway

Acting upon the information, a team of police officers including Police Inspector Krishna Shinde, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Special Branch’s Yogesh Shelke, and DB Squad’s Vilas Vaishnav, reached the spot. They dispersed the crowd and then inspected the scene. The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mahendra Deshmukh also inspected the scene.

The police initially speculated that the killer may have bludgeoned Shailesh with a stone on the road towards Wadgaon and then fled after dumping the body near the quarry. Interestingly, the police found the killer's blood-soaked slipper along with the deceased's slipper at the scene. A sniffer dog was brought to the scene, which lingered around the heap of stones and the area near the body.

‘Mother’ tattooed on hand

The deceased had a tattoo on his hand with the word ‘Aai’. Since no documents or a mobile phone were found with him, the police faced difficulty in identifying the body. After investigation, it was confirmed that he was Shailesh. His father's wailing left everyone at the scene in a somber mood. The police are investigating the murder.

Body identified through social media

The assailants mutilated the face of the deceased. Hence it was challenging for the police to identify the body. The police then took a picture of the hand mentioning the word ‘Aai’ and circulated it on social media. This helped and revealed that the deceased's name is Shailesh and he holds a good position in a private company. On the other hand, Shailesh’s father was also searching for him as his son had not come home in the night, but when he came to know about the body through social media. He reached the quarry and identified his son.