Young man robbed while giving directions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone and Rs 1,500 cash by three men who stopped him under the pretext of asking for directions. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning near the LIC office at Connaught Place.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Mate ( 21, Shivneri Colony), was on his way to work at 4.30 am when three men riding a bike approached him. They pretended to seek directions, but one of them suddenly snatched his mobile phone and cash before speeding away. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station, and API Yogesh Gaikwad is leading the investigation.

“We are working to identify the suspects and will ensure they are brought to justice soon,” said a police official. The incident has raised safety concerns among residents in the area. Locals have called for increased patrolling to prevent such crimes in the early hours.