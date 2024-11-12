Young man stabbed over money dispute

A young man was stabbed by three men over a money-related dispute on Monday at 11.30 am at Harsul T-Point.

A case has been registered against the accused: Sudam Patel (Naregaon), Shekhar Danke (Ambarheel), and Imran Patel ( Muzaffarnagar, N-13). The complaint named as Kalim Salim Patel (35, Renuknagar, Garkheda). According to the police, Kalim Patel, a social worker, had arrived at Harsul T-Point for work when he encountered the accused. During a dispute over money transactions, the accused assaulted Kalim, and Sudam Patel stabbed him on the head with a knife. Kalim was hospitalized due to the injuries. A case has been registered at the Harsul police station.